Dubuque Senior trips Davenport North in tenacious tussle 27-23

Dubuque Senior knocked off Davenport North 27-23 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Dubuque Senior's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Davenport North.

A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.