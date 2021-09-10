Dubuque Senior trips Davenport North in tenacious tussle 27-23

Dubuque Senior knocked off Davenport North 27-23 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Dubuque Senior's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Davenport North.
A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Davenport North squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
