Dubuque Senior's river of points eventually washed away Muscatine in a 48-6 offensive cavalcade in Iowa high school football on October 8.
In recent action on September 23, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Muscatine took on Cedar Falls on September 24 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Dubuque Senior opened with a 20-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
Dubuque Senior's offense struck to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Dubuque Senior's rule showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.