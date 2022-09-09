 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Senior shoots past Davenport North with early burst 27-13

  • 0

Dubuque Senior jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Davenport North 27-13 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Dubuque Senior drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Dubuque Senior stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Senior and Davenport North squared off with September 10, 2021 at Davenport North High School last season. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spirit Lake blanks Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Forest City's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in Iowa high…

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News