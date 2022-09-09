Dubuque Senior shoots past Davenport North with early burst 27-13

Dubuque Senior jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Davenport North 27-13 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Dubuque Senior drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Dubuque Senior stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-7 in the final quarter.

