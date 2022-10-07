Dubuque Senior outlasts Muscatine in topsy-turvy battle 48-28

Dubuque Senior handed Muscatine a tough 48-28 loss at Muscatine High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Rams opened a thin 27-14 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.
Muscatine showed its spirit while rallying to within 34-28 in the third quarter.
The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 14-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Dubuque Senior and Muscatine played in a 48-6 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
