Dubuque Senior outlasts Muscatine in topsy-turvy battle 48-28

Dubuque Senior handed Muscatine a tough 48-28 loss at Muscatine High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a thin 27-14 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Muscatine showed its spirit while rallying to within 34-28 in the third quarter.

The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 14-0 in the last stanza.

