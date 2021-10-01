Dubuque Senior hammers Davenport West into submission 45-7

Dubuque Senior's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport West 45-7 at Davenport West High on October 1 in Iowa football action.

The Rams opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Rams' offense struck to a 24-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Dubuque Senior pulled ahead of Davenport West 38-0 as the fourth quarter started.

