Dubuque Hempstead makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Muscatine 55-14

Dubuque Hempstead dominated from start to finish in a resounding 55-14 win over Muscatine in Iowa high school football on October 1.

The Mustangs darted in front of the Muskies 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense stomped on to a 35-7 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

The Mustangs' authority showed as they carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

