Dubuque Hempstead blanks Davenport West 28-0

Dubuque Hempstead unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport West in a 28-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on September 24.

The Mustangs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Davenport West at halftime.

Dubuque Hempstead's command showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Falcons as they could not cut into their deficit in the final quarter.

