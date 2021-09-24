Dubuque Hempstead blanks Davenport West 28-0

Dubuque Hempstead unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport West in a 28-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City West and Davenport West took on Waterloo West on September 10 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.
The Mustangs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Dubuque Hempstead's command showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for the Falcons as they could not cut into their deficit in the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.