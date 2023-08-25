Dubuque Hempstead earned a convincing 28-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.
Dubuque Hempstead took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Washington after the first quarter.
The Mustangs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-7.
