Dubuque Hempstead earned a convincing 28-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Hempstead took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Washington after the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-7.

