Down but not out; Osage beats back Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36-10

Osage trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 36-10 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Cardinals, who began with a 3-0 edge over the Green Devils through the end of the first quarter.

The Green Devils' offense jumped to a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Osage's reign showed as it carried a 36-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

