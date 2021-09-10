 Skip to main content
Down but not out; Marion Linn-Mar beats back Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dented the scoreboard first, but Marion Linn-Mar responded to earn an 18-7 decision during this Iowa football game.

In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Marion Linn-Mar darted in front of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar opened a meager 15-7 gap over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for the Spartans, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Lions through the end of the first quarter.

