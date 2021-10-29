Down but not out; Cedar Rapids Xavier beats back Burlington 45-8

Cedar Rapids Xavier donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Burlington 45-8 on Friday for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.
Burlington authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Saints' offense stomped on to a 24-8 lead over the Grayhounds at the intermission.
The Saints' reign showed as they carried a 38-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 15, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Newton and Burlington took on North Liberty on October 15 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
