 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dominant defense: West Des Moines Dowling Catholic stifles Davenport West 35-0

  • 0

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport West in a 35-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

The first quarter gave West Des Moines Dowling Catholic a 7-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Maroons opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 14, Davenport West squared off with Iowa City in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News