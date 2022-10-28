Dominant defense: West Des Moines Dowling Catholic stifles Davenport West 35-0

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport West in a 35-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.
The first quarter gave West Des Moines Dowling Catholic a 7-0 lead over Davenport West.
The Maroons opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
