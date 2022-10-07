Dominant defense: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stifles Davenport West 44-0

A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Davenport West 44-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Davenport West 9-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense breathed fire in front for a 23-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport West played in a 43-0 game on October 7, 2021. Click here for a recap
