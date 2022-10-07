Dominant defense: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stifles Davenport West 44-0

A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Davenport West 44-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Davenport West 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense breathed fire in front for a 23-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

