Dike-New Hartford topped West Branch 9-7 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The Wolverines registered a 9-0 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

