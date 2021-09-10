 Skip to main content
Dike-New Hartford buries Clear Lake under avalanche of points 48-17
Dike-New Hartford showered the scoreboard with points to drown Clear Lake 48-17 on September 10 in Iowa football.

Recently on August 28 , Clear Lake squared up on Iowa Falls-Alden in a football game .

Dike-New Hartford's reign showed as it carried a 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines' offense darted to a 14-10 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Defense ruled the first quarter as the Wolverines and the Lions were both scoreless.

