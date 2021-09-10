Dike-New Hartford buries Clear Lake under avalanche of points 48-17

Dike-New Hartford showered the scoreboard with points to drown Clear Lake 48-17 on September 10 in Iowa football.
Recently on August 28 , Clear Lake squared up on Iowa Falls-Alden in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Dike-New Hartford's reign showed as it carried a 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines' offense darted to a 14-10 lead over the Lions at halftime.
Defense ruled the first quarter as the Wolverines and the Lions were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.