Destination, victory: North Liberty Liberty's fast burst dooms Marion Linn-Mar 25-14

An early dose of momentum thrust North Liberty to a 25-14 runaway past Marion Linn-Mar in an Iowa high school football matchup.

North Liberty darted in front of Marion Linn-Mar 11-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lightning's offense struck in front for a 25-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Marion Linn-Mar got within 25-14.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

