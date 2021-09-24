Destination, victory: Iowa City tops Iowa City West 56-7

Iowa City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-7 win over Iowa City West in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Iowa City a 14-0 lead over Iowa City West.

The Little Hawks' offense pulled ahead to a 28-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Iowa City's determination showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.