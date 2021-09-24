 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Iowa City tops Iowa City West 56-7
Iowa City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-7 win over Iowa City West in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Iowa City a 14-0 lead over Iowa City West.

The Little Hawks' offense pulled ahead to a 28-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Iowa City's determination showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Iowa City faced off against Ames and Iowa City West took on Dubuque Hempstead on September 10 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

