Destination, victory: Iowa City tops Davenport Central 63-7

Iowa City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 63-7 win over Davenport Central on October 21 in Iowa football.
Iowa City drew first blood by forging a 23-7 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.
The Little Hawks opened a mammoth 50-7 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
The Little Hawks took charge in front of the Blue Devils 63-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
