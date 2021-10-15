Destination, victory: Edgewood Ed-Co tops Wyoming Midland 54-20

Edgewood Ed-Co took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Wyoming Midland 54-20 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Vikings a 16-6 lead over the Eagles.

The Vikings remained on top of the Eagles through a scoreless second and third quarters.

