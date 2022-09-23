 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denver blanks Manly Central Springs 56-0

  • 0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Denver as it controlled Manly Central Springs' offense 56-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Denver drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Manly Central Springs after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense thundered in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Denver roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Panthers 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Denver and Manly Central Springs squared off with September 24, 2021 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Manly Central Springs squared off with Nashua-Plainfield in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

