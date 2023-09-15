Denver unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Manly Central Springs 42-6 Friday in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Denver opened with a 7-0 advantage over Manly Central Springs through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Denver pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Denver and Manly Central Springs faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Denver High School.

