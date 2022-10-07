Denied: Wyoming Midland blunts Lansing Kee High on scoreboard 64-0

Wyoming Midland didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lansing Kee High's attack in a virtuoso 64-0 performance for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.
