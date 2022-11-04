Denied: Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk blunts Cedar Rapids Prairie on scoreboard 41-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk as it controlled Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 21, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Marion Linn-Mar on October 21 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.