Denied; Dike-New Hartford blunts Manly Central Springs 55-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Dike-New Hartford stuffed Manly Central Springs 55-0 to the tune of a shutout on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 13-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.

Dike-New Hartford's offense struck to a 41-0 lead over Manly Central Springs at halftime.

The Wolverines took control in the third quarter with a 48-0 advantage over the Panthers.

