Dominating defense was the calling card of Cedar Rapids CR Washington on Friday as it blanked Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 79-0 on August 27 in Iowa football.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington pulled ahead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 61-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 20-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
