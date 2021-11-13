Denied; Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley blunts Solon 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley shutout Solon 42-0 on November 13 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 29 , Solon squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley a 14-0 lead over Solon.
The Nighthawks' offense stomped on to a 35-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's supremacy showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finish off Solon.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.