Denied; Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley blunts Solon 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley shutout Solon 42-0 on November 13 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley a 14-0 lead over Solon.

The Nighthawks' offense stomped on to a 35-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's supremacy showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finish off Solon.

