Denied: Bellevue blunts Stanwood North Cedar on scoreboard 48-0

No worries, Bellevue's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Stanwood North Cedar on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Bellevue drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Stanwood North Cedar after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Comets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 34-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.