Defensive dominance: Wilton stymies Letts Louisa-Muscatine 68-0

Wilton unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Letts Louisa-Muscatine in a 68-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
In recent action on September 23, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Durant and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on September 23 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
