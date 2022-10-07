Defensive dominance: North Liberty Liberty stymies Fort Madison 49-0

North Liberty didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Fort Madison's attack in a virtuoso 49-0 performance in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave North Liberty a 14-0 lead over Fort Madison.

The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bloodhounds.

North Liberty stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

