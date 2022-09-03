 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defensive dominance: Humboldt stymies Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Humboldt squeeze Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-0 in a shutout performance during this Iowa football game.

Humboldt jumped in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened an enormous 23-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Humboldt steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Humboldt faced off on September 3, 2021 at Humboldt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

