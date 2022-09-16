Decorah blankets Charles City with swarming defensive effort 28-0

Decorah's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Charles City 28-0 on September 16 in Iowa football action.
Recently on September 2 , Charles City squared off with New Hampton in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.