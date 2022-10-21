Davenport West pours it on Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 35-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Davenport West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.
Davenport West struck to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Muskies rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.
The last time Muscatine and Davenport West played in a 24-18 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Davenport West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Muscatine took on Dubuque Senior on October 7 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.