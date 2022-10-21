Davenport West pours it on Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 35-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Davenport West struck to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Muskies rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

