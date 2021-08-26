 Skip to main content
Davenport West makes Clinton's offense disappear 14-0
No need for worry, Davenport West's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 14-0 shutout of Clinton during this Iowa football game.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive third and final quarters.

The Falcons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead over the River Kings.

