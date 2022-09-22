Davenport West holds off Dubuque Hempstead 14-7

Davenport West derailed Dubuque Hempstead's hopes after a 14-7 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Davenport West through the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
