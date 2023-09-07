Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington during this Iowa football game on Sept. 7.
The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids CR Washington, as it began with a 14-10 edge over Davenport West through the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons kept a 16-14 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington took the lead 20-16 to start the final quarter.
The Warriors had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Falcons won the session and the game with a 12-0 performance.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Dubuque Hempstead on Aug. 25 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
