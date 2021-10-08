Davenport North's convoy passes Davenport Central 34-19

Davenport North collected a 34-19 victory over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Wildcats darted in front of the Blue Devils 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats' offense darted to a 20-12 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
The Wildcats' influence showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on September 24 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
