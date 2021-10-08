Davenport North's convoy passes Davenport Central 34-19

Davenport North collected a 34-19 victory over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats darted in front of the Blue Devils 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats' offense darted to a 20-12 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

The Wildcats' influence showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

