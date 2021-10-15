Davenport North sets a fast pace to trip Muscatine 34-13

Davenport North raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-13 win over Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 1, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport North took on Iowa City on September 30 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.
Davenport North's offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Davenport North took charge in front of Muscatine 28-6 to begin the fourth quarter.
