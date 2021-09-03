Davenport North collects skin-tight win against Davenport West 17-14

Davenport North topped Davenport West 17-14 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 6-0 in the last stanza.

Davenport West moved ahead by earning a 14-11 advantage over Davenport North at the end of the third quarter.

The Falcons took a 14-6 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

The Falcons authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wildcats 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

