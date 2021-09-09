Davenport Central turns out the lights on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7

Davenport Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7 at Davenport Central High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The Blue Devils' rule showed as they carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense stomped on to a 35-7 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

The Blue Devils moved in front of the J-Hawks 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

