Davenport Central turns out the lights on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7

Davenport Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7 at Davenport Central High on September 9 in Iowa football action.
The Blue Devils' rule showed as they carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense stomped on to a 35-7 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.
The Blue Devils moved in front of the J-Hawks 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Davenport Central faced off against Central DeWitt and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on August 27 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.
