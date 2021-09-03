Davenport Central overpowers Clinton in thorough beating 48-23

Davenport Central handled Clinton 48-23 in an impressive showing for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

Davenport Central roared in front of Clinton 34-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Davenport Central registered a 27-15 advantage at halftime over Clinton.

The Blue Devils opened with a 10-7 advantage over the River Kings through the first quarter.

