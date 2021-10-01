Davenport Assumption tops Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12 on October 1 in Iowa football.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.
The Knights stormed ahead of the Mustangs 17-0 as the fourth quarter started.
