Davenport Assumption soars over Maquoketa 42-14

Davenport Assumption controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 42-14 victory over Maquoketa in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on October 8 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Van Horne Benton in a football game . Click here for a recap
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.