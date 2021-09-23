 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption soars over Central DeWitt 41-10
Davenport Assumption's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-10 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on September 10 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For more, click here.

Davenport Assumption jumped in front of Central DeWitt 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights kept a 14-10 intermission margin at the Sabers' expense.

Davenport Assumption's rule showed as it carried a 38-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

