Davenport Assumption pours it on Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Maquoketa 42-21 on October 20 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-7 lead over Maquoketa.

The Knights registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Cardinals 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa played in a 42-14 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Davenport Assumption faced off against Van Horne Benton and Maquoketa took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on October 7 at Maquoketa High School. Click here for a recap

