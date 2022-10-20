Davenport Assumption pours it on Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Maquoketa 42-21 on October 20 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-7 lead over Maquoketa.

The Knights registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Cardinals 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

