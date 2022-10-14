 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption ekes out victory against Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Davenport Assumption did just enough to beat Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights pulled off a stirring 6-0 final quarter to trip the Vikings.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with October 14, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Davenport Assumption squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

