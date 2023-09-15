It was a tough night for Dubuque Wahlert which was overmatched by Davenport Assumption in this 30-6 verdict.

The Knights registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

