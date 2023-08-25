Davenport Assumption controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-7 win against Solon in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 6-0 advantage over Solon through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 13-7 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Knights chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

