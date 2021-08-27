 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption deals goose eggs to Rock Island Alleman in verdict 62-0
Davenport Assumption unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 62-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The Knights took control in the third quarter with a 62-0 advantage over the Pioneers.

The Knights opened a massive 55-0 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

