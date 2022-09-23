Davenport Assumption catches fast wind, sails away from Central DeWitt 31-10

Davenport Assumption tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Central DeWitt 31-10 during this Iowa football game.

Davenport Assumption jumped in front of Central DeWitt 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

