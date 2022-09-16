 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cresco Crestwood overcomes Forest City 36-21

Cresco Crestwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Forest City 36-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Cresco Crestwood a 21-7 lead over Forest City.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

