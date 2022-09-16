Cresco Crestwood overcomes Forest City 36-21

Cresco Crestwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Forest City 36-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Cresco Crestwood a 21-7 lead over Forest City.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.
Recently on September 2 , Forest City squared off with Spirit Lake in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.